Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Receives $20.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2026

Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTLGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.4375.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSTL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Postal Realty Trust from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Truist Financial set a $20.00 price objective on Postal Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Postal Realty Trust

Institutional Trading of Postal Realty Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $1,446,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $590,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $894,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 60.3% during the third quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 388,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 146,055 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $18.42 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.00 million, a P/E ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTLGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.64 million. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 14.77%.Postal Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 213.04%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Postal Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties net-leased primarily to the United States Postal Service and other government agencies. The trust focuses on facilities that support mail processing, distribution and retail operations, targeting assets that offer long-term, inflation-protected lease structures.

The company’s portfolio includes post offices, distribution centers and mail processing facilities located throughout the contiguous United States.

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Analyst Recommendations for Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL)

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