Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Receives $20.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.4375.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSTL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Postal Realty Trust from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Truist Financial set a $20.00 price objective on Postal Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

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Institutional Trading of Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5%

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $1,446,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $590,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $894,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 60.3% during the third quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 388,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 146,055 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $18.42 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.00 million, a P/E ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.64 million. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 14.77%.Postal Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 213.04%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Postal Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties net-leased primarily to the United States Postal Service and other government agencies. The trust focuses on facilities that support mail processing, distribution and retail operations, targeting assets that offer long-term, inflation-protected lease structures.

The company’s portfolio includes post offices, distribution centers and mail processing facilities located throughout the contiguous United States.

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