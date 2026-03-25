Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Receives $14.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SDHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Smith Douglas Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

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Insider Transactions at Smith Douglas Homes

Institutional Trading of Smith Douglas Homes

In other Smith Douglas Homes news, Director George Ervin Perdue III acquired 20,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $249,081.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 60,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,592.68. The trade was a 50.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $268,607.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Smith Douglas Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Smith Douglas Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000.

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:SDHC opened at $12.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.64. Smith Douglas Homes has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). Smith Douglas Homes had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 1.10%.The company had revenue of $260.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that Smith Douglas Homes will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Smith Douglas Homes

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Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

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