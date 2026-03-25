Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect Shoe Carnival to post earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $256.74 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 26, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Shoe Carnival Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $491.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22.

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Shoe Carnival declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 121,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $22.00 price target on Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoe Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCVL

About Shoe Carnival

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Shoe Carnival, Inc (NASDAQ: SCVL) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer offering a broad assortment of footwear, apparel and accessories for the entire family. Through its network of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platform, the company provides casual, athletic and dress shoes for men, women and children, as well as complementary apparel, handbags, socks and other accessories designed to deliver value and variety. Its distinctive in-store carnival host service model aims to create an engaging shopping experience and foster customer loyalty.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Shoe Carnival has expanded over four decades to operate more than 350 retail locations across over 30 states.

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