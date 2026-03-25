Noble Financial Issues Negative Forecast for KTOS Earnings

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial cut their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 20th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Noble Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

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Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $345.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.51 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

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Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $77.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.95 and a 200 day moving average of $87.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 596.12 and a beta of 1.12. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $134.00.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $559,848.30. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 59,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,058.01. This represents a 9.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $134,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,376.22. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 371,500 shares of company stock worth $34,664,848 in the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 26,946 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth about $1,828,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth about $19,048,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth about $21,013,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 16.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 413,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,783,000 after acquiring an additional 57,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

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Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

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Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

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