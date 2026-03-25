Noble Financial Issues Negative Forecast for KTOS Earnings

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial cut their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 20th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Noble Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $345.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.51 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $77.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.95 and a 200 day moving average of $87.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 596.12 and a beta of 1.12. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $134.00.
Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
In other news, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $559,848.30. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 59,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,058.01. This represents a 9.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $134,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,376.22. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 371,500 shares of company stock worth $34,664,848 in the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 26,946 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth about $1,828,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth about $19,048,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth about $21,013,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 16.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 413,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,783,000 after acquiring an additional 57,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Kratos was selected by SKY Perfect JSAT to develop and validate a 5G Non‑Terrestrial Network (NTN) ground system, expanding its addressable commercial market beyond defense and highlighting recurring software/service revenue potential. Kratos Expands Into 5G Non Terrestrial Networks With SKY Perfect JSAT Kratos Selected by SKY Perfect JSAT as Strategic Partner for 5G NTN Satellite Ground System
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst comparison pieces and sector coverage (KTOS vs. ESLT) emphasize growing demand for unmanned systems and defense tech, but they do not change near‑term fundamentals. Useful for context but not a direct catalyst. KTOS vs. ESLT: Which Defense Tech Stock Is a Better Buy Today?
- Neutral Sentiment: Sell‑side/estimate notes surfaced (e.g., Q2 estimate coverage), which could influence expectations ahead of the next reporting cycle but are not immediate drivers. What is Noble Financial’s Estimate for KTOS Q2 Earnings?
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose to ~9.13M shares as of Mar 13 (an 18.4% increase vs. Feb 26), representing roughly 5% of shares outstanding and a ~1.6 days‑to‑cover — a meaningful uptick that can pressure the stock and amplify moves on negative headlines or profit‑taking.
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: commentary noted today that Kratos still trades at an extremely high P/E multiple, which makes the name vulnerable to profit‑taking even after contract wins; that narrative likely contributed to selling. Why Did Kratos Defense Stock Drop Today?
- Neutral Sentiment: Data inconsistency in short‑interest reporting (several automated feeds showing 0 shares) has created confusion around the true positioning; investors should use the confirmed Mar 13 figure and official exchanges for decisions.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.
In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.
Further Reading
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