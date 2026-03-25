Caroline Stephens Acquires 2,597 Shares of Tristel (LON:TSTL) Stock

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) insider Caroline Stephens purchased 2,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 382 per share, for a total transaction of £9,920.54.
Caroline Stephens also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 3rd, Caroline Stephens purchased 2,310 shares of Tristel stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 389 per share, with a total value of £8,985.90.
Tristel Price Performance
Shares of LON TSTL opened at GBX 370 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £177.35 million, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.22. Tristel plc has a twelve month low of GBX 260 and a twelve month high of GBX 445. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 404.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 386.06.
Tristel Company Profile
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