Caroline Stephens Acquires 2,597 Shares of Tristel (LON:TSTL) Stock

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) insider Caroline Stephens purchased 2,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 382 per share, for a total transaction of £9,920.54.

Caroline Stephens also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 3rd, Caroline Stephens purchased 2,310 shares of Tristel stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 389 per share, with a total value of £8,985.90.

Tristel Price Performance

Shares of LON TSTL opened at GBX 370 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £177.35 million, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.22. Tristel plc has a twelve month low of GBX 260 and a twelve month high of GBX 445. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 404.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 386.06.

Tristel Company Profile

Tristel ( LON:TSTL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported GBX 9.36 EPS for the quarter. Tristel had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 15.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tristel plc will post 16.2974684 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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