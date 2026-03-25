Brookline Capital Markets Estimates MRKR Q1 Earnings

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Markets issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Marker Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Brookline Capital Markets analyst L. Cann forecasts that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Marker Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. Brookline Capital Markets also issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

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A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Marker Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of MRKR opened at $1.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.42. Marker Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $4.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. Marker Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.86% and a negative net margin of 343.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marker Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRKR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Boyer Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 34,028 shares in the last quarter. 22.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

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Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of personalized T-cell immunotherapies for cancer. The company’s proprietary Maestro™ platform is designed to isolate, expand and activate a patient’s own T-cells against multiple tumor-associated antigens simultaneously. By leveraging next-generation sequencing and advanced cell processing techniques, Marker aims to overcome tumor immune evasion and deliver targeted immune responses in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Marker’s lead programs include autologous T-cell therapies engineered to recognize viral-associated and self-antigens that are overexpressed in certain cancers.

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