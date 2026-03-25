X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Receives $28.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.8750.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th.

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X4 Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $347.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.43. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. X4 Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 115.27% and a negative net margin of 225.55%.The company had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,804,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,258,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 7,967,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,870,000 after buying an additional 5,530,866 shares during the last quarter. Kalehua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,891,000. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,476,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

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X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies targeting the C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4) for the treatment of rare immunological diseases and oncology indications. The company’s lead asset, mavorixafor, is an orally administered, selective small-molecule CXCR4 antagonist designed to mobilize white blood cells and enhance immune function, with a primary focus on WHIM syndrome, a rare congenital immunodeficiency.

Beyond its WHIM syndrome program, X4 is advancing mavorixafor in clinical trials for additional hematologic and solid tumor settings—such as Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia—where modulation of the CXCR4 pathway may improve patient outcomes.

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