What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for CPRX Q1 Earnings?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

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Several other research firms have also commented on CPRX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1%

CPRX opened at $23.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.75. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $26.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 213,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 60,040 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 72,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,135,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,035,000 after purchasing an additional 333,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 526,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 262,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 70,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

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Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients living with rare neuromuscular, neurological and metabolic diseases. The company’s mission centers on delivering safe and effective treatments that address unmet medical needs in small patient populations.

The company’s lead product is Firdapse® (amifampridine phosphate), a treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for adults with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS).

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