60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (SXTP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($2.28) per share and revenue of $0.5350 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, April 3, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 22.4%

NASDAQ SXTP opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $17.68.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SXTP shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

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60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

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