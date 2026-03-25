Brokerages Set Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Target Price at C$17.38

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MI.UN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$14.25 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$15.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th.

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Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock opened at C$17.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$642.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.14. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($6.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 22.43%.The business had revenue of C$38.92 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust will post 1.0174984 earnings per share for the current year.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Calgary and Vancouver.

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