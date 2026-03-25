BrightView (NYSE:BV) and Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Financial Contrast

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) and Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

BrightView has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cintas has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BrightView and Cintas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightView 3 2 2 2 2.33 Cintas 1 5 7 1 2.57

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BrightView currently has a consensus target price of $14.68, indicating a potential upside of 25.53%. Cintas has a consensus target price of $220.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.65%. Given BrightView’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BrightView is more favorable than Cintas.

92.4% of BrightView shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of Cintas shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of BrightView shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Cintas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BrightView and Cintas”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightView $2.67 billion 0.41 $56.00 million ($0.02) -584.85 Cintas $10.34 billion 6.89 $1.81 billion $3.43 51.93

Cintas has higher revenue and earnings than BrightView. BrightView is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cintas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BrightView and Cintas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightView 1.90% 7.85% 2.98% Cintas 17.58% 41.07% 19.27%

Summary

Cintas beats BrightView on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrightView

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BrightView Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance. Its customers' properties include corporate and commercial properties, homeowners associations, public parks, hotels and resorts, airport authorities, municipalities, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses. This segment's customer base includes approximately 8,800 office parks and corporate campuses 7,100 residential communities, and 550 educational institutions. The Development Services segment offers landscape architecture and development services for new facilities and redesign projects. Its services include project design and management services, landscape architecture and installation, irrigation installation, tree moving and installation, pool and water features, sports field, and other services. BrightView Holdings, Inc. also operates as official field consultant to various league baseball. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

About Cintas

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Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms. In addition, the company offers first aid and safety services, and fire protection products and services. It provides its products and services through its distribution network and local delivery routes, or local representatives to small service and manufacturing companies, as well as major corporations. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Cintas Corporation was formerly a subsidiary of Cintas Corporation.

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