Zacks Research Upgrades Dana (NYSE:DAN) to Strong-Buy

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Dana from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dana from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Dana from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.
Read Our Latest Research Report on DAN
Dana Trading Up 2.1%
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its stake in Dana by 10.7% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 55,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Dana by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 401,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Dana
Dana Incorporated is a global leader in the design and manufacture of drivetrain, sealing, and thermal-management technologies for the automotive, commercial vehicle, off-highway and industrial markets. The company’s product portfolio includes axles, driveshafts, transmissions, e-Propulsion systems and thermal-management assemblies that help improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance vehicle performance. Dana’s expertise spans internal combustion and electrified powertrains, positioning it to support both traditional and next-generation mobility solutions.
Founded in 1904 by Clarence W.
Further Reading
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