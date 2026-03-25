Zacks Research Upgrades Dana (NYSE:DAN) to Strong-Buy

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Dana from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dana from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Dana from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

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Dana Trading Up 2.1%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $33.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its stake in Dana by 10.7% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 55,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Dana by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 401,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dana

(Get Free Report)

Dana Incorporated is a global leader in the design and manufacture of drivetrain, sealing, and thermal-management technologies for the automotive, commercial vehicle, off-highway and industrial markets. The company’s product portfolio includes axles, driveshafts, transmissions, e-Propulsion systems and thermal-management assemblies that help improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance vehicle performance. Dana’s expertise spans internal combustion and electrified powertrains, positioning it to support both traditional and next-generation mobility solutions.

Founded in 1904 by Clarence W.

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