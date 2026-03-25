SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 44,633 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1,830.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,633 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Transdigm Group worth $62,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Transdigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,804.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Transdigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,584.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, CEO Michael Lisman bought 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,284.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,047.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,403.34. The trade was a 41.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,307.68, for a total transaction of $13,296,490.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $28,177,888.64. This trade represents a 32.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 126,680 shares of company stock valued at $174,863,016 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,160.53 on Wednesday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,137.06 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,318.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,315.45.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 20.50%.The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.83 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.