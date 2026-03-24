GameStop (NYSE:GME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12, FiscalAI reports. GameStop had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion.

GameStop Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of GME traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,168,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,368,917. The company has a current ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 2.12. GameStop has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $35.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.12.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Key GameStop News

Here are the key news stories impacting GameStop this week:

Insider Activity at GameStop

In other news, Director Alain Attal bought 12,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 596,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,466,097.60. This trade represents a 2.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.87 per share, with a total value of $114,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,560. The trade was a 6.02% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 517,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,150 and have sold 23,152 shares valued at $480,059. 8.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 312.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 22,297 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GameStop by 33.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 65,325 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,131,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,255,000 after purchasing an additional 94,892 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) is a global specialty retailer focused on video games, gaming consoles, consumer electronics and related accessories. The company operates a network of physical retail stores alongside an e-commerce platform, offering new and pre-owned products spanning the latest game software, hardware, collectibles and lifestyle merchandise. GameStop’s retail footprint is complemented by digital marketplaces for trade-ins and online purchases, as well as a membership program that provides exclusive content and rewards.

Originally founded in 1984 as Babbage’s in Dallas, Texas, the company adopted the GameStop name in 1999 following its merger with Software Etc.

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