Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 643,008 shares, a decrease of 89.8% from the February 26th total of 6,329,198 shares. Approximately 19.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,165,666 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,165,666 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 19.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUST. Group One Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 104.4% in the second quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 135.1% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $112,000.

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Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Price Performance

DUST traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,541,974. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares has a 52-week low of $34.60 and a 52-week high of $457.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.29.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (DUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. DUST was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

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