Short Interest in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Expands By 465.0%

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 19,087 shares, a growth of 465.0% from the February 26th total of 3,378 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,543 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 45,543 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Down 1.6%

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.44. 68,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,952. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08.

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Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 8.9% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 25.1% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the third quarter worth $266,000.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Inc (NYSE: WEA) is a publicly traded closed-end management investment company that primarily seeks to provide a high level of current income. The fund achieves this objective through a diversified portfolio of fixed-income instruments, including government and corporate debt, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and other income-producing debt obligations. By investing across various sectors and credit qualities, the fund aims to balance income generation with risk management.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes active security selection and broad diversification.

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