Reviewing Z-Trim (OTCMKTS:FBER) and Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Z-Trim (OTCMKTS:FBER – Get Free Report) and Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Z-Trim and Greenlane’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Z-Trim N/A N/A N/A Greenlane -532.82% -164.19% -85.38%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Z-Trim and Greenlane”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Z-Trim N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Greenlane $13.27 million 0.43 -$17.64 million ($255.77) 0.00

Z-Trim has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenlane.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Greenlane shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.4% of Z-Trim shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Greenlane shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Z-Trim and Greenlane, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Z-Trim 0 0 0 0 0.00 Greenlane 1 0 0 0 1.00

Given Z-Trim’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Z-Trim is more favorable than Greenlane.

Summary

Z-Trim beats Greenlane on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Z-Trim

(Get Free Report)

Agritech Worldwide, Inc. does not have significant business operations. Previously, it developed products and processes that converted agricultural by-products into multi-functional ingredients for use in the food manufacturing and other industries. The company was formerly known as Z Trim Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Agritech Worldwide, Inc. in April 2016. Agritech Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

About Greenlane

(Get Free Report)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise. It offers its products under the Groove, Eyce, DaVinci, Higher Standards, Pollen Gear, Marley Natural, and Keith Haring brands. The company also operates e-commerce websites, such as Vapor.com, Vaposhop.com, DaVinciVaporizer.com, PuffItUp.com, HigherStandards.com, EyceMolds.com, and MarleyNaturalShop.com. It serves customers through smoke shops, cannabis dispensaries, and specialty retailers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

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