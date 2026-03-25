OneMedNet Corporation (NASDAQ:ONMD) Short Interest Up 446.8% in March

OneMedNet Corporation (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,720,441 shares, a growth of 446.8% from the February 26th total of 314,631 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,479,468 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,479,468 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OneMedNet Price Performance

Shares of ONMD stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.83. 428,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,784,264. OneMedNet has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $4.22. The company has a market cap of $42.14 million, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMedNet

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMedNet in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of OneMedNet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OneMedNet in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in OneMedNet in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in OneMedNet by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OneMedNet in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

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About OneMedNet

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OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences. OneMedNet Corporation is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

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