AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR) Short Interest Down 98.8% in March

AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,791 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the February 26th total of 152,182 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 176,972 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 176,972 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of AB Ultra Short Income ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YEAR. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $85,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sun Financial Inc bought a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000.

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AB Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $50.38. 81,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,898. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.57. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $50.82.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Get Free Report)

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year. YEAR was launched on Sep 14, 2022 and is managed by AB Funds.

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