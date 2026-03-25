Noah Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) executives used the company’s fiscal fourth quarter and full-year 2025 earnings call to outline a multi-year shift away from a product-sales-driven model toward an operating framework centered on global asset allocation, investment capabilities, and AI-enabled delivery. Management said the transformation began to show up more clearly in 2025 results, with profitability improving faster than revenue growth as the firm optimized costs and adjusted its revenue mix.

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Full-year results show margin expansion despite flat revenue

For full-year 2025, Noah reported net revenues of RMB 2.6 billion, described as broadly flat year-over-year. Operating profit rose 22.5% to RMB 777 million, and operating margin expanded to 29.8% from 24.4% in the prior year. Non-GAAP net income increased 11.2% to RMB 612 million. Management also cited an adjusted non-GAAP net income figure of approximately RMB 753 million when excluding what it described as non-operating items.

Revenue mix shifts toward investment-related income and overseas contribution

In the fourth quarter, revenue was RMB 733 million, up 12.5% year-over-year. Operating profit in the quarter increased 87.3% to RMB 258 million, and operating margin expanded to 35.2%. CFO Qing Pan attributed the margin performance to operating leverage and “performance-based income starting to materialize,” supported by a more scalable operating structure.

Management emphasized that 2025 results reflected a deliberate shift in revenue sources, including a reduction in reliance on insurance-related revenue and an increase in investment-related income. The company said investment product commissions increased 79.7% year-over-year and performance-based income rose 78% during the year. Noah also said overseas revenue contribution increased to 49% of total net revenue.

On the business side, CEO Zhe Yin described differing domestic and overseas “rhythms” but a consistent direction, arguing that investment capabilities are becoming a primary engine of growth.

Overseas ARK wealth management: Net revenue of RMB 550 million, down 18.8% year-over-year, which management attributed mainly to lower insurance distribution revenue. Overseas AUA reached $9.49 billion, up 8.6%. The company said U.S. dollar private equity secondary products raised $960 million, up threefold year-over-year. Registered overseas clients were near 20,000, up 13.2%, with more than 6,200 active clients, up 12.4%.

Net revenue of RMB 550 million, down 18.8% year-over-year, which management attributed mainly to lower insurance distribution revenue. Overseas AUA reached $9.49 billion, up 8.6%. The company said U.S. dollar private equity secondary products raised $960 million, up threefold year-over-year. Registered overseas clients were near 20,000, up 13.2%, with more than 6,200 active clients, up 12.4%. Overseas Olive asset management: Net revenue of RMB 550 million, up 26.3%, driven primarily by management fees supported by AUM growth. Overseas AUM was $6.1 billion, up 4%, representing 30% of total AUM.

Net revenue of RMB 550 million, up 26.3%, driven primarily by management fees supported by AUM growth. Overseas AUM was $6.1 billion, up 4%, representing 30% of total AUM. Glory family heritage services: Net revenue of RMB 180 million, up 26.8%, with management citing sales progress through new channels amid intense competition.

Net revenue of RMB 180 million, up 26.8%, with management citing sales progress through new channels amid intense competition. Domestic Noah Upright fund distribution: Net revenue of RMB 570 million, up 15.9%. The company said RMB private equity secondary product fundraising reached RMB 11.2 billion, up 107.2%.

Net revenue of RMB 570 million, up 15.9%. The company said RMB private equity secondary product fundraising reached RMB 11.2 billion, up 107.2%. Domestic Gopher asset management: Net revenue of RMB 690 million, down 10.3%, attributed mainly to lower management fees as legacy RMB private equity products matured. Management also noted RMB 5.0 billion of private equity exits and distributions in 2025.

Net revenue of RMB 690 million, down 10.3%, attributed mainly to lower management fees as legacy RMB private equity products matured. Management also noted RMB 5.0 billion of private equity exits and distributions in 2025. Domestic Glory insurance brokerage: Net revenue of RMB 19 million, down 56.5%, which management said aligned with its ongoing strategic transition.

Global operating model: ARK, Olive, and Glory plus four booking centers

Management reiterated that Noah is building a “three-layer” global operating system made up of ARK (client onboarding and execution), Olive (investment and asset management), and Glory (structuring and risk management, including insurance, trusts, and identity planning). The company also described a compliance architecture anchored by four booking centers:

Shanghai as the domestic RMB asset allocation and onboarding hub, including fund distribution and Gopher asset management

as the domestic RMB asset allocation and onboarding hub, including fund distribution and Gopher asset management Hong Kong as a cross-border connector for securities and insurance

as a cross-border connector for securities and insurance Singapore as a center for overseas allocation and family structuring, and a pilot region for AI wealth management

as a center for overseas allocation and family structuring, and a pilot region for AI wealth management United States as a hub for VC/PE and capital markets activity, particularly in technology

The company emphasized that each booking center is operated by locally licensed entities within their respective regulatory frameworks, and that cross-regional collaboration is limited to research and information support rather than direct cross-jurisdiction business.

AI adoption: productivity gains and a redesigned advisor model

Both the CEO and CFO said AI investments are translating into improved productivity. Headcount decreased 11% year-over-year while revenue remained stable, which management framed as higher output per employee. Pan said Noah’s AI approach is focused on productivity enhancement rather than heavy capital expenditures, with AI tools supporting client engagement, automated reporting, and routine workflows.

In Q&A, management provided additional details on how AI is changing the frontline model. Yin said the company has established AI wealth management departments in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Shanghai. In Singapore, he said the firm has been using AI-enabled methods for about nine months and that local AUM grew threefold while human resources declined. He also described an internal system called “NoahChat,” which he said is available to all employees, as well as AI agents used in client-facing interactions such as answering questions about stocks and portfolio holdings.

Yin also described a program that requires relationship managers to use AI and to select a limited set of clients for intensive coverage, with other clients being served through AI-enabled wealth management teams.

Non-operational items, balance sheet, and shareholder returns

Pan highlighted two items affecting reported fourth-quarter GAAP results. First, the company recorded an approximately RMB 120 million loss under income from equity in affiliates, which he attributed primarily to mark-to-market accounting adjustments tied to share price volatility of a specific listed investment. Second, regarding legacy Camsing credit fund arrangements, Pan said some cases reached procedural milestones as certain clients opted for arbitration, and the company recognized contingent expenses of approximately RMB 50 million. Total provisions were RMB 505 million, representing about 63% of unsettled principal, and management said it did not anticipate significant additional provisions based on current information.

As of December 31, 2025, Noah reported cash and short-term investments of RMB 5.0 billion, an asset-liability ratio of 15%, and no interest-bearing debt. The current ratio was 4.5x, and shareholders’ equity was about RMB 9.9 billion.

On capital returns, Pan said the board approved a total dividend of RMB 612 million, equal to 100% of 2025 non-GAAP net income, consisting of a 50% regular dividend and a 50% special dividend, subject to shareholder approval at the 2026 AGM. He said this would be the third consecutive year of a full payout. Pan also cited an implied dividend yield of approximately 11% at current market prices, and said that including RMB 50 million in share repurchases completed in 2025, total cash return yield would be approximately 12%.

Looking ahead, management said it remains cautious but expects the revenue mix to continue shifting toward investment-related income. The CEO said revenue could still be affected by ongoing structural adjustment, while margins are expected to remain stable or improve gradually as AI moves beyond efficiency gains toward broader operational validation.

About Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited is a China-based wealth management and asset management firm specializing in tailored advisory services for high-net-worth individuals, family offices and select institutional clients. The company offers a broad range of investment solutions that draw on its deep market research and partner network to provide access to both onshore and offshore products. Noah’s business model centers on delivering structured investment products, portfolio management services and family wealth planning solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of affluent clients in China and beyond.

Noah’s main service lines include discretionary portfolio management, fund distribution, private equity and venture capital fund platforms, and alternative investment strategies such as real estate and insurance-linked products.

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