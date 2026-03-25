YAYYO (OTCMKTS:YAYO) vs. BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) Critical Analysis

BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) and YAYYO (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BingEx and YAYYO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BingEx 1 0 1 0 2.00 YAYYO 0 0 0 0 0.00

BingEx presently has a consensus price target of $4.70, indicating a potential upside of 73.43%. Given BingEx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BingEx is more favorable than YAYYO.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

BingEx has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YAYYO has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BingEx and YAYYO”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BingEx $570.86 million 0.27 $15.65 million $0.25 10.84 YAYYO N/A N/A N/A ($0.04) -0.05

BingEx has higher revenue and earnings than YAYYO. YAYYO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BingEx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BingEx and YAYYO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BingEx 2.75% 20.09% 13.10% YAYYO N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BingEx beats YAYYO on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BingEx

(Get Free Report)

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About YAYYO

(Get Free Report)

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery gig companies. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in February 2021.EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

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