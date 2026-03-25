NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Short Interest Up 446.0% in March

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,853 shares, an increase of 446.0% from the February 26th total of 1,072 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,444 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 44,444 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NCS Multistage Stock Up 4.2%

NCSM traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.47. 29,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,205. NCS Multistage has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $73.71. The company has a market cap of $184.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.13.

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NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.60 million. NCS Multistage had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NCS Multistage in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Analysis on NCS Multistage

Institutional Trading of NCS Multistage

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCSM. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 342.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in NCS Multistage in the third quarter worth about $222,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NCS Multistage by 3,774.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

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NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc is an oilfield services company that designs, engineers and manufactures downhole completion systems for use in hydraulic fracturing operations across North America. Specializing in multi‐stage stimulation technologies, the company’s product portfolio includes composite frac plugs, open‐hole frac systems and mechanical isolation tools that enable producers to optimize well performance in unconventional reservoirs. Its tools are employed in plug-and-perf operations, horizontal completions and re-entry applications, providing zonal isolation and pressure integrity throughout the fracturing process.

In addition to its core frac plug offerings, NCS Multistage provides a range of complementary services including on-site rig support, tool installation supervision and pressure testing.

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