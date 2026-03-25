Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVNM) Short Interest Update

Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVNM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,021 shares, a decline of 88.4% from the February 26th total of 112,671 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,241 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,241 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Frankly Finances LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 167.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period.

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Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,301. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.96 and a 200 day moving average of $74.35. Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $83.61. The company has a market capitalization of $503.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (AVNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in international equity portfolios, typically heavily weighted towards developed markets outside the US. It seeks long-term capital appreciation through securities with higher expected returns. AVNM was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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