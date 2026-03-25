Short Interest in Purple Biotech Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PPBT) Drops By 89.7%

Purple Biotech Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,262 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the February 26th total of 79,903 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,986 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,986 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Purple Biotech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Purple Biotech stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Biotech Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PPBT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Purple Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Purple Biotech Price Performance

PPBT stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $4.03. 6,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,166. Purple Biotech has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Purple Biotech ( NASDAQ:PPBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($19.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.40) by ($16.45). As a group, research analysts expect that Purple Biotech will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Purple Biotech in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Purple Biotech to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Purple Biotech from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Purple Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Purple Biotech currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $30.00.

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Purple Biotech Company Profile

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Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interactions of carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

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