Short Interest in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) Decreases By 87.5%

iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,617 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the February 26th total of 12,947 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,551 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,551 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Comm Services ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IXP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 649.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000.

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iShares Global Comm Services ETF Stock Down 1.2%

iShares Global Comm Services ETF stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a twelve month low of $86.38 and a twelve month high of $126.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.95.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

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