Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 33,639 shares, an increase of 498.5% from the February 26th total of 5,621 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,060 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,060 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 69.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after buying an additional 54,713 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,039,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth about $618,000.

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Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Price Performance

Shares of KBWP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,436. The company has a market capitalization of $273.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.55. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $108.64 and a twelve month high of $129.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.88 and its 200-day moving average is $122.82.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.9853 per share. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

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The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

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