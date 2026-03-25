Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 25,455 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the February 26th total of 230,164 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 607,665 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 607,665 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLGB. Swmg LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 145,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter.

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Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $33.90. The company had a trading volume of 145,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,663. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.75.

About Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

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