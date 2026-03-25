Short Interest in M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:MBAVW) Rises By 1,301.9%

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:MBAVW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 24,084 shares, an increase of 1,301.9% from the February 26th total of 1,718 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,360 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 41,360 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. Warrant Price Performance

Shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. Warrant stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.39. 3,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,684. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. Warrant has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

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M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ: MBAVW) represents a detachable warrant issued by M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to identify and complete a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The warrants were issued as part of units in the company’s initial public offering in November 2021 and began trading separately on the NASDAQ Global Market under the ticker MBAVW.

Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share of M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp.

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