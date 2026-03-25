Short Interest in M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:MBAVW) Rises By 1,301.9%

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:MBAVW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 24,084 shares, an increase of 1,301.9% from the February 26th total of 1,718 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,360 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 41,360 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. Warrant Price Performance
Shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. Warrant stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.39. 3,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,684. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. Warrant has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.00.
Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share of M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp.
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