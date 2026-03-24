Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13), reports.

Fractyl Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GUTS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.43. 1,351,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,771,373. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. Fractyl Health has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.51.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

GUTS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fractyl Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Fractyl Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fractyl Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Fractyl Health in a report on Friday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GUTS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fractyl Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fractyl Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fractyl Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fractyl Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fractyl Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000.

Fractyl Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fractyl Health, Inc is a clinical-stage medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive, endoscopic therapies for metabolic diseases. Headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Fractyl is advancing treatments that target the underlying physiology of conditions such as type 2 diabetes, obesity and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) by modifying the duodenal mucosa to improve metabolic control.

The company’s lead product, Revita® Duodenal Mucosal Resurfacing (Revita DMR), employs a catheter-based hydrothermal ablation technique to remodel the lining of the upper small intestine.

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