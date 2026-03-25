ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QQQA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QQQA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 143 shares, a drop of 89.5% from the February 26th total of 1,362 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,890 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,890 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.73. 6,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,571. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.23. ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.16.

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ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

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The ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (QQQA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 21 non-financial companies included in the Nasdaq-100 Index identified with the highest price momentum. QQQA was launched on May 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

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