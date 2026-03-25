Short Interest in ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MNBD) Decreases By 88.0%

ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MNBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,632 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the February 26th total of 55,099 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,680 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,680 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5%
MNBD traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,425. ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $26.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.04.
ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a $0.0612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF
About ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF
The ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (MNBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to investment-grade, intermediate-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. MNBD was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by ALPS.
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