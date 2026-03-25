Short Interest in ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MNBD) Decreases By 88.0%

ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MNBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,632 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the February 26th total of 55,099 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,680 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,680 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5%

MNBD traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,425. ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $26.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.04.

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ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a $0.0612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF

About ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tribridge Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Arsenal Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $511,000.

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The ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (MNBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to investment-grade, intermediate-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. MNBD was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by ALPS.

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