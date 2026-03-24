St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,724 Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,724 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000. Amazon.com accounts for 1.8% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $210.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60.

More Amazon.com News

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total value of $204,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 521,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,487,984.25. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $4,077,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,238,118 shares in the company, valued at $459,217,051.24. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 71,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,739 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group set a $311.00 price objective on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank raised Amazon.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. New Street Research decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $350.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.57.

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About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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