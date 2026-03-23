Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,288 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $62,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 612 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $813.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $241.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $897.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $846.66. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.38 and a 12-month high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $980.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $608.00 to $748.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $900.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $898.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Autonomous Res lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $919.29.

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The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its oil-price forecasts and called the Strait of Hormuz disruption the largest-ever supply shock, lifting its 2026 Brent outlook. Higher oil forecasts boost GS’s trading/commodities revenue outlook and mark-to-market opportunities. Goldman Sachs Raises Oil Forecasts

Goldman Sachs raised its oil-price forecasts and called the Strait of Hormuz disruption the largest-ever supply shock, lifting its 2026 Brent outlook. Higher oil forecasts boost GS’s trading/commodities revenue outlook and mark-to-market opportunities. Positive Sentiment: GS has been an active buyer in new liquid markets (including crypto ETF flow), becoming a large buyer of XRP ETF shares this quarter — a sign of the firm monetizing emerging trading and ETF demand. This supports fee and trading revenue potential. GS Buys XRP ETF Shares

GS has been an active buyer in new liquid markets (including crypto ETF flow), becoming a large buyer of XRP ETF shares this quarter — a sign of the firm monetizing emerging trading and ETF demand. This supports fee and trading revenue potential. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman is flagging rising risks in the private credit market while simultaneously building shorting and funding tools for clients — this is a mixed signal: it highlights systemic risk but also positions GS to capture fees from hedging and trading activity. GS Flags Private Credit Risks

Goldman is flagging rising risks in the private credit market while simultaneously building shorting and funding tools for clients — this is a mixed signal: it highlights systemic risk but also positions GS to capture fees from hedging and trading activity. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman’s research continues to influence markets (e.g., reiterating bullish views on mega-cap names like Nvidia), which supports its franchise value in equity research and institutional sales. That can help deal flow and trading volumes over time. GS Research on Nvidia

Goldman’s research continues to influence markets (e.g., reiterating bullish views on mega-cap names like Nvidia), which supports its franchise value in equity research and institutional sales. That can help deal flow and trading volumes over time. Negative Sentiment: Surging oil (and Goldman’s own notes) warn that energy-driven inflation could push rate cuts further out and raise macro volatility — a headwind for deal activity, lending growth and risk assets that could pressure GS’s non-trading revenue streams. GS Warns Energy Surge Is Driving Inflation

Surging oil (and Goldman’s own notes) warn that energy-driven inflation could push rate cuts further out and raise macro volatility — a headwind for deal activity, lending growth and risk assets that could pressure GS’s non-trading revenue streams. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical-driven oil spikes and market turmoil (Iran/Strait of Hormuz developments) increase volatility and could reduce M&A and underwriting activity, which would weigh on GS’s investment-banking fees if prolonged. Oil Prices Jump Amid Iran Tensions

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $927.17, for a total transaction of $2,638,725.82. Following the sale, the treasurer owned 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,101.89. This trade represents a 58.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 272 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $938.92, for a total value of $255,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 125,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,859,810.84. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

See Also

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