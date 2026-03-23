Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $67,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

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Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $124.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.99. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $94.88 and a 1 year high of $134.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.26.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight. GSLC was launched on Sep 21, 2015 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

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