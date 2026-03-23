Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $68.96 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 601,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,478 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $68,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 138.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 151.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period.

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Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 1.5%

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $109.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.81. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $79.20 and a 12-month high of $118.27.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

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