Threadgill Financial LLC Has $456,000 Stock Position in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Threadgill Financial LLC cut its holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 46,636 shares during the quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 310.3% during the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 36,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,878 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $5,069,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 63,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 289,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,470,000 after acquiring an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,931,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,474,736,000 after acquiring an additional 420,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

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Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.9%

TSCO opened at $45.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. Tractor Supply Company has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $63.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 44.36%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 46.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Zacks Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.78.

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Insider Activity

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 59,745 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $3,228,022.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 80,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,701.93. The trade was a 42.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 62,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $3,406,854.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 122,834 shares in the company, valued at $6,647,776.08. This trade represents a 33.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 222,348 shares of company stock worth $11,959,621. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

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