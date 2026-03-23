Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 463,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,122,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises about 2.4% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,939,000 after acquiring an additional 390,483 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth $20,211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 38.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,159,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,674,000 after purchasing an additional 321,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,636,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,427,000 after purchasing an additional 284,654 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 747,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,544,000 after purchasing an additional 270,804 shares during the period.

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iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

ACWX stock opened at $66.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $48.99 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.23 and its 200 day moving average is $67.87.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

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