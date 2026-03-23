Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Has $24.67 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,621 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $24,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,198,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170,864 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,296,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,317,000 after purchasing an additional 24,693 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,410,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,808 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,254,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,199,000 after buying an additional 2,127,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,642,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,133,000 after buying an additional 240,201 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.81. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $80.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2703 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

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