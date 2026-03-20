Weybosset Research & Management LLC Takes Position in Whirlpool Corporation $WHR

Weybosset Research & Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000. Whirlpool accounts for 0.4% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1,444.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

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Whirlpool Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $54.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.27. Whirlpool Corporation has a one year low of $53.39 and a one year high of $111.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.44). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.04%.The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Whirlpool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Whirlpool to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $82.00.

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Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

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