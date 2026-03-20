Unique Wealth LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF $IYF

Unique Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 92.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,127 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Financials ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Unique Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 39.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000.

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iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYF opened at $116.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.37. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $95.34 and a one year high of $133.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance. The Company invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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