Unique Wealth LLC Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Unique Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,406 shares during the quarter. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEI. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 48.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

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iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI stock opened at $118.72 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $116.62 and a 1-year high of $120.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.59.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3312 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to three years and less than seven years. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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