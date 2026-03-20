Unique Wealth LLC Purchases 11,678 Shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF $VBIL

Unique Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report) by 316.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBIL. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 82.6% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

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Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VBIL opened at $75.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.50. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $75.20 and a 1 year high of $75.65.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report).

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