Stryker Corporation $SYK Stock Holdings Lessened by Unique Wealth LLC

Unique Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,587 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $28,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total transaction of $90,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,457,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,814,566.52. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $392.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $339.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.43. The company has a market cap of $130.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $328.23 and a 1 year high of $404.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons’ offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

See Also

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