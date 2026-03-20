Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SMTC. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Semtech from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

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Semtech Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $78.35 on Tuesday. Semtech has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $96.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -178.07 and a beta of 1.99.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.14 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a positive return on equity of 18.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Semtech will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Semtech news, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 68,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,301,632. The trade was a 12.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 3,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $340,933.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000.64. This represents a 12.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,691 shares of company stock worth $3,325,607. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Semtech by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Semtech by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 1,745.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period.

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Semtech Company Profile

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Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. The company’s products address a broad range of applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), data center and telecom, industrial, home automation, automotive, and aerospace markets. Semtech’s portfolio includes power management, signal integrity, protection devices, wireless and sensing technologies that enable smarter, more connected systems worldwide.

A core offering from Semtech is its LoRa® technology, a low-power, long-range wireless communication platform that has become a de facto standard for global IoT deployments.

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