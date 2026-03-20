Head-To-Head Survey: Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB) & Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) and Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.8% of Hut 8 shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Hut 8 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Burke & Herbert Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hut 8 and Burke & Herbert Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hut 8 1 0 15 1 2.94 Burke & Herbert Financial Services 0 5 2 0 2.29

Profitability

Hut 8 presently has a consensus target price of $65.56, suggesting a potential upside of 30.76%. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a consensus target price of $72.40, suggesting a potential upside of 17.99%. Given Hut 8’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hut 8 is more favorable than Burke & Herbert Financial Services.

This table compares Hut 8 and Burke & Herbert Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hut 8 -96.18% -0.77% -0.48% Burke & Herbert Financial Services 23.89% 14.79% 1.48%

Risk and Volatility

Hut 8 has a beta of 4.42, meaning that its share price is 342% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hut 8 and Burke & Herbert Financial Services”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hut 8 $235.12 million 23.65 -$226.15 million ($2.32) -21.61 Burke & Herbert Financial Services $491.11 million 1.88 $117.31 million $7.72 7.95

Burke & Herbert Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Hut 8. Hut 8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Burke & Herbert Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hut 8 beats Burke & Herbert Financial Services on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hut 8

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other. The company mines Bitcoin. It also offers managed services for energy infrastructure development, such as site design, procurement, and construction management; software automation, process design, personnel hiring, and team training; utilities contracts, hosting operations, and customer management; energy portfolio optimization and strategic initiatives; and finance, accounting, and safety services for digital asset mining site owners, governments, and data center developers. In addition, the company provides colocation, cloud, and connectivity services; hosting services, which include the provision of mining equipment and space, as well as monitors, troubleshoots, repairs, and maintains customer mining equipment; and equipment sales and repair services. Hut 8 Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes leasing of the real estate collateral or income generated from the sale of the collateral. The Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate segment focuses on the operations of the business that occupies the property and the value of the collateral. The Acquisition, Construction, and Development segment offers creditworthiness of the borrower, project completion within budget, sale after completion, and the value of the collateral. The Commercial and Industrial segment is involved in the operations of the business and the value of the collateral. The Single Family Residential (1-4 Units) segment provides loans for investment purpose carry risk associated with the continued creditworthiness of the borrower, the value of the collateral, and either the net operating income generated from the lease of the real estate collateral or income generated from the sale of the collateral. The Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other segment covers loans carry risk associated with the creditworthiness of the borrower and the value of the collateral. The company was founded on September 14, 2022 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

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