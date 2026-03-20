PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Raised to $45.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $31.69.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBF Energy

PBF Energy Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of PBF opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.87, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.96. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $50.47.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.64. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.54%.The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PBF Energy will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -74.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 903,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $38,490,122.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,469,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,112,956.76. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,364,600 shares of company stock valued at $251,096,536. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 235.7% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PBF Energy this week:

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.