Head-To-Head Comparison: Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) and WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN)

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) and Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.2% of Docebo shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of WEBTOON Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for WEBTOON Entertainment and Docebo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WEBTOON Entertainment 1 6 3 0 2.20 Docebo 1 3 10 2 2.81

Profitability

WEBTOON Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $15.07, indicating a potential upside of 71.85%. Docebo has a consensus price target of $30.92, indicating a potential upside of 57.34%. Given WEBTOON Entertainment’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe WEBTOON Entertainment is more favorable than Docebo.

This table compares WEBTOON Entertainment and Docebo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEBTOON Entertainment -24.94% 1.44% 1.12% Docebo 15.46% 67.62% 18.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WEBTOON Entertainment and Docebo”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEBTOON Entertainment $1.38 billion 0.85 -$345.93 million ($2.65) -3.31 Docebo $242.69 million 2.09 $37.51 million $1.27 15.47

Docebo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WEBTOON Entertainment. WEBTOON Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Docebo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

WEBTOON Entertainment has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Docebo has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Docebo beats WEBTOON Entertainment on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WEBTOON Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. is a subsidiary of NAVER Corporation.

About Docebo

(Get Free Report)

Docebo Inc. operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work. It also offers Docebo for Salesforce, a native integration that leverages Salesforce's application programming interface and technology architecture to produce a learning experience; Docebo Embed that allows original equipment manufacturers to embed and re-sell Docebo as a part of their software; Docebo Mobile App Publisher product that allows companies to create and publish own branded version of Docebo Go.Learn mobile learning applications; Docebo Extended Enterprise which breeds customer education, partner enablement, and retention; Docebo Discover, Coach & Share that enhances the learning experience to create a culture of social learning; and Docebo for Microsoft Teams, that brings learning directly into Microsoft Teams. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

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