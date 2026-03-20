DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.7143.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $13.00 price target on DXC Technology and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research cut DXC Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DXC Technology

Insider Activity at DXC Technology

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

In other DXC Technology news, CEO Raul J. Fernandez bought 16,446 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $250,637.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 816,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,435,855.24. This represents a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 240.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S lifted its position in DXC Technology by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 13,258.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Trading Up 2.7%

DXC stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 3.34%.The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DXC Technology, headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia, is a global leader in IT services and solutions. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, combining decades of experience in consulting, systems integration and managed services. Since its inception, DXC has focused on helping clients modernize IT environments and drive digital transformation across their organizations.

DXC Technology’s core service offerings encompass cloud and platform services, applications and analytics, security, and workplace and mobility solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.