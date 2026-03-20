CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $118.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CF. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho set a $95.00 target price on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.73.

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CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF opened at $125.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.68. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $67.34 and a 52-week high of $137.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.37.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael Patrick Mcgrane sold 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $427,089.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,256.50. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 18,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $2,454,658.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,977.72. This represents a 24.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 82,408 shares of company stock worth $9,971,298 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in CF Industries by 161.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in CF Industries by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 14,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in CF Industries by 21.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 141.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting CF Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting CF Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Supply shock / Strait of Hormuz disruption is tightening global fertilizer exports and lifting ammonia/urea price expectations, which benefits North American low‑cost producers like CF. Read More.

Supply shock / Strait of Hormuz disruption is tightening global fertilizer exports and lifting ammonia/urea price expectations, which benefits North American low‑cost producers like CF. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary and data have pushed nitrogen pricing momentum higher; one market note links CF’s recent rally to pricing and tighter nitrogen supply dynamics. Read More.

Market commentary and data have pushed nitrogen pricing momentum higher; one market note links CF’s recent rally to pricing and tighter nitrogen supply dynamics. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Coverage showing elevated momentum scores as Middle East fertilizer exports stagnate adds short‑term technical/flow support for CF. Read More.

Coverage showing elevated momentum scores as Middle East fertilizer exports stagnate adds short‑term technical/flow support for CF. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Hot February PPI/inflation data can be a mixed signal—commodity producers may benefit from higher prices, but inflation can pressure costs and broader markets. This macro print likely contributed to commodity‑sensitive positioning in CF. Read More.

Hot February PPI/inflation data can be a mixed signal—commodity producers may benefit from higher prices, but inflation can pressure costs and broader markets. This macro print likely contributed to commodity‑sensitive positioning in CF. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America raised its CF price target (from $86 to $103) while keeping an underperform stance — a mixed signal: higher target but cautious rating. Read More.

Bank of America raised its CF price target (from $86 to $103) while keeping an underperform stance — a mixed signal: higher target but cautious rating. Read More. Positive Sentiment: BMO and several other brokers raised their price targets (BMO to $140; CIBC to $118), reflecting upside scenarios if elevated fertilizer prices persist. Those bullish targets provide analyst support on the upside. Read More. Read More.

BMO and several other brokers raised their price targets (BMO to $140; CIBC to $118), reflecting upside scenarios if elevated fertilizer prices persist. Those bullish targets provide analyst support on the upside. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho reiterated an underperform/downgrade and set a $100 target, arguing the rally may have peaked — that note pressured sentiment and contributed to pullbacks. Read More.

Mizuho reiterated an underperform/downgrade and set a $100 target, arguing the rally may have peaked — that note pressured sentiment and contributed to pullbacks. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders (EVP and VPs) sold shares in mid‑March — SEC filings show material insider disposals, which markets often view as profit‑taking or a signal of reduced conviction at current highs. Read More.

About CF Industries

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CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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