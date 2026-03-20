Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 23,831 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,157% compared to the average volume of 1,056 put options.

MongoDB News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting MongoDB this week:

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MongoDB Stock Up 0.6%

MDB stock opened at $270.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of -307.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $341.42 and a 200-day moving average of $352.28. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $140.78 and a 12-month high of $444.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.The business had revenue of $695.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Macquarie Infrastructure raised their price objective on MongoDB from $305.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (down from $400.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MDB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.70, for a total value of $4,077,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,031,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,467,533.20. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,910,983. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in MongoDB by 206.8% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,118,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $574,821,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 2,567.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,969 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,378,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,871,000 after acquiring an additional 852,540 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,554,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,321,000 after purchasing an additional 744,547 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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